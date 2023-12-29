Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.
Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.
Pioneer Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
About Pioneer Bankshares
Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
