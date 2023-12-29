Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 65,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 72,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.
