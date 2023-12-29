Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.17). 465,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 976,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.70 ($1.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.11. The stock has a market cap of £390.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,395.35%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.