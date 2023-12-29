Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Shares Down 18.4%

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) were down 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

