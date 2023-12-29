Investment (LON:INV) Shares Up 2%

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 309 ($3.93). 9,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 23,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 321.57.

In other Investment news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin acquired 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,617.83 ($5,867.64). 54.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

