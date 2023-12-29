Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Expands By 1,022.2%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 1,022.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BNDW opened at $69.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
