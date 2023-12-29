Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Expands By 1,022.2%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 1,022.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW opened at $69.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after buying an additional 78,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

