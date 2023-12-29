Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 522,642 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,232,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,415,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 181,380 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 370,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,905 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.98. 147,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

