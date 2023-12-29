FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Stake Decreased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May accounts for 10.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

BATS:FMAY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,772 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $494.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.