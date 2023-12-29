Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 64.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in MGE Energy by 2,625.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 114,253 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 7,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.74.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

