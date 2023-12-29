15,074 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 15,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,260. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

