Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 63,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.