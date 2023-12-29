FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SHYD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 295,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

