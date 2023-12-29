SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.08. 34,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,515. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.