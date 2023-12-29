General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Reduced by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $258.09. 57,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.