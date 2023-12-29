Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Insider Martin Green Acquires 745,385 Shares

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Free Report) insider Martin Green bought 745,385 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,398.47 ($11,155.42).
Martin Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Martin Green purchased 400,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$9,600.00 ($6,530.61).
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Martin Green acquired 400,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,200.00 ($6,258.50).
Oliver’s Real Food Stock Performance
About Oliver’s Real Food
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oliver’s Real Food
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Oliver's Real Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliver's Real Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.