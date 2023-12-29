Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Insider Martin Green Acquires 745,385 Shares

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Free Report) insider Martin Green bought 745,385 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,398.47 ($11,155.42).

Martin Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Martin Green purchased 400,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$9,600.00 ($6,530.61).

On Thursday, November 23rd, Martin Green acquired 400,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,200.00 ($6,258.50).

About Oliver’s Real Food

Oliver's Real Food Limited operates quick service restaurants in Australia. The company offers nutrient dense meals through its restaurants and online. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in North Rocks, Australia.

