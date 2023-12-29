Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.70. 36,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,964. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.