Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.65 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of A$58,250.00 ($39,625.85).

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

Dicker Data Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

