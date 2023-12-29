Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Up 7.4%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 8,408,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,259% from the average session volume of 356,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.
