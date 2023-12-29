Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 14,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 22,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGDJ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

