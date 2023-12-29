FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. 5,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 34,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Get FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,123,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 967,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 162,718 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 738,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,319 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 77,046 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.