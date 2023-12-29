Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 278,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,354.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 224,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 997.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 208,187 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.