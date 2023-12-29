Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of FIXT opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.
About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF
