WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.33 and last traded at $82.58. 61,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 79,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

