Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Macquarie

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,229,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -156.15 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.