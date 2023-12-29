Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Down 1.1%

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $809.53 and last traded at $809.53. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $818.83.
Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $809.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $809.53.
