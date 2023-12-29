NEAR Protocol Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00008999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $293.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00095793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.78482577 USD and is down -8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $324,829,271.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

