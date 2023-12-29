G999 Price Hits $0.0013 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $488.79 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00095793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005501 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

