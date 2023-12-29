Uniswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $300.26 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.73 or 0.00017982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.62 billion and approximately $300.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 477,459,128.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00941356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00178202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.78875134 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 901 active market(s) with $413,835,709.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

