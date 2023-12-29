EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.33 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

