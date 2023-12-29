Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Omnicom Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.73 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.