Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

