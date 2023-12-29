Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,689 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

