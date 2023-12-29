Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $941.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $957.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $943.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

