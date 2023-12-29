Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Shares Down 0.7%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.67 and last traded at $90.20. 13,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 17,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($196.95) to £160 ($203.30) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16,726.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

