Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI) Shares Down 3.7%

Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 1,600,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,235,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50.

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

