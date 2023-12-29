Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
Chorus Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.
Chorus Company Profile
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.
