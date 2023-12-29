NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Up 2.7%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 11,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 435,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoVibronix Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NanoVibronix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoVibronix by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoVibronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

