Peter Derycz Sells 9,711 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $25,345.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,224,251 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,295.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Research Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Derycz sold 383 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $995.80.

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,428.96.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $42,120.00.

Research Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Research Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Research Solutions by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the third quarter worth $387,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 90.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.