Timothy Marchant Sells 10,500 Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total transaction of C$30,870.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:VLE opened at C$2.84 on Friday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.57 and a 1-year high of C$4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.73.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

