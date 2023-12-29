MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells $22,650.00 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $22,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,240.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $22,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00.

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.60 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. Research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

