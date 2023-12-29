Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 61,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 173,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 million, a PE ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.
