Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.05

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 11551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100,922 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

