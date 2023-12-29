QSAM Biosciences (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Trading Down 0.8%

QSAM Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QPWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 12,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 68,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

QSAM Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

QSAM Biosciences Company Profile

QSAM Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the process and provision of renewable energy. Its product portfolio includes waste water treatment plants, landfills, and livestock farms. The company was founded by Christopher M. Nelson on August 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

