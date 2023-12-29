Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,006 shares in the company, valued at $955,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Vacasa Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $8.13 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 228.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

