X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.81

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 712550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 646,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after acquiring an additional 360,046 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.