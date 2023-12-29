Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $357.23

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $357.23 and last traded at $355.92, with a volume of 76981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.25 and a 200 day moving average of $221.84. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 600,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

