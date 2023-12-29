Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

NICFF opened at $20.24 on Friday. Nichias has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

