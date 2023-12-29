Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. Prudential has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($20.01) to GBX 1,610 ($20.46) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.71) to GBX 1,500 ($19.06) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.57) to GBX 1,460 ($18.55) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $24,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 42.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 393,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $12,254,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

