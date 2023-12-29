Short Interest in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Declines By 42.9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Microvast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVSTW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 341,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

