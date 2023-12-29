Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

